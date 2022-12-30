AFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 17
Five of the seven postseason spots have been claimed in the AFC, and two of the four divisions have been won. The Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) have ensured themselves of a home playoff game as West champs, while the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are locked in as one of the three wild cards.
The AFC East winners, the Buffalo Bills (12-3), have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference. To lock it up on Sunday, Buffalo would need to win at Cincinnati, where they are a 1.5-point favorite (-116 moneyline), and the Chiefs to lose to Denver as a 12.5-point favorite (-750 moneyline).
Unlikely.
Out of the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-5) have punched their ticket to the tournament. If the Bengals can win their eighth-straight game against the Bills (-102 moneyline), the defending AFC Champions would put themselves in play for the top seed.
The Bengals could claim their second-straight division title with a win on Monday night if the Ravens (-2.5/-142 moneyline) lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Could we see some terrible towels in Western Ohio? A Bengals-Steelers two-team moneyline parlay would pay +335.
Who else is in play for a postseason berth in the AFC in Week 17?
The Miami Dolphins (8-7) can clinch a wild card spot with a win and a loss by the division rival New York Jets. Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Phins are a 2.5-point underdog (+130 moneyline) at the New England Patriots, while the Jets are laying 1.5 points (-126 moneyline) at the Seattle Seahawks.
What are Miami’s chances? A Dolphins-Seahawks two-leg moneyline parlay would pay out +378.