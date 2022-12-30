AFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 17 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Five of the seven postseason spots have been claimed in the AFC, and two of the four divisions have been won. The Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) have ensured themselves of a home playoff game as West champs, while the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are locked in as one of the three wild cards.

The AFC East winners, the Buffalo Bills (12-3), have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference. To lock it up on Sunday, Buffalo would need to win at Cincinnati, where they are a 1.5-point favorite (-116 moneyline), and the Chiefs to lose to Denver as a 12.5-point favorite (-750 moneyline).

Unlikely.

Out of the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-5) have punched their ticket to the tournament. If the Bengals can win their eighth-straight game against the Bills (-102 moneyline), the defending AFC Champions would put themselves in play for the top seed.

The Bengals could claim their second-straight division title with a win on Monday night if the Ravens (-2.5/-142 moneyline) lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Could we see some terrible towels in Western Ohio? A Bengals-Steelers two-team moneyline parlay would pay +335.

Who else is in play for a postseason berth in the AFC in Week 17?

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) can clinch a wild card spot with a win and a loss by the division rival New York Jets. Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Phins are a 2.5-point underdog (+130 moneyline) at the New England Patriots, while the Jets are laying 1.5 points (-126 moneyline) at the Seattle Seahawks.

What are Miami’s chances? A Dolphins-Seahawks two-leg moneyline parlay would pay out +378.