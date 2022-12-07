Bengals' Joe Mixon Clears Concussion Protocol, Practices Fully Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon should be able to return for Sunday’s meeting with the Cleveland Browns this weekend. The workhorse back cleared concussion protocol today and participated fully in Cincinnati’s Wednesday practice.

Mixon missed the previous two games for the Bengals, a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, followed by last week’s 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Backup Samaje Perine has filled in admirably while Mixon was out with the concussion.

The understudy has accrued 330 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in his previous three games as the lead back. He may take a bake seat to Mixon now that the starter has returned, but Perine should still see his fair share of carries.

In 2022, Mixon has 158 rushes for 605 yards and six rushing touchdowns in ten starts. He also has 41 receptions for 314 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

This weekend’s line has moved up to -6.5 points in favor of the Bengals at FanDuel Sportsbook. Cincy is also -250 on the moneyline over the Browns, while the game total sits at 47.5.