Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett on Potential QB Change: 'Right Now, No' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Mike Florio of profootballtalk, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is not considering benching starting quarterback Russell Wilson, at least not yet.

“Right now, no,” said Hackett when asked about making a possible change under center.

As Florio acknowledges, Hackett’s response seemingly leaves the door open for Wilson, who has struggled mightily his first season in Denver, to ride the pine before the season’s end.

“Obviously, not every “no” is a “no,” writes Florio. “When prefaced with “right now,” it has a much different meaning. It implies that, at some point, things could change.”

Expected to be the missing piece on a talented Broncos squad, Wilson has instead been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Through ten starts, the 34-year-old has thrown for 2,369 yards with just eight touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 58.9 percent of his passes. These are not the numbers that Denver fans expected from their $245 million man.

The Broncos travel to Baltimore this week to battle the Ravens, where Denver is currently listed at +315 on the moneyline and +8.5 on the spread, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.