Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Questionable vs. Chiefs by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago

Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, the Broncos’ official website reports.

Like so many players, Jeudy has an ankle injury that has kept him from logging full practices this week. While Jeudy is expected to play in this contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs, he may not be at full strength and could also have a tough time finishing the game. The Broncos and Chiefs just played three weeks ago in Denver. This was the game Russell Wilson was knocked out in. Jeudy had a monster game in this contest. He caught eight balls for 73 yards and three scores.

Fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to be full go in this game as he has been removed from the injury report. He seems to have recovered from his hamstring injury.