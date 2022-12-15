Broncos QB Russell Wilson Limited at Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion) was limited at practice on Thursday, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

Russell Wilson will be limited in practice today. Dre’Mont Jones seeing a hip specialist. Not practicing today. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 15, 2022

It seems like Wilson’s got a fair chance to give it a go on Sunday if he is practicing in any capacity by Thursday. The 34-year-old took a big shot on Sunday that led to his head slamming against the ground, where he was visibly shaken up. Backup signal-caller Brett Rypien took over while Wilson did not return. Denver may also not be in a hurry to rush back their new franchise quarterback in a lost season where there’s essentially nothing to play for.

In 2022, Wilson has completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,805 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. If he cannot go, Rypien should be in line for his second start of the season on Sunday. Keep an eye out for Wilson’s practice designation on Friday.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Denver Broncos are currently three-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.