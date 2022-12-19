Broncos QB Russell Wilson Will Start Christmas Day by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to profootballtalk, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Wilson missed Sunday’s 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien filled in for Wilson, completing 21-of-26 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as Denver snapped its five-game losing streak.

“Russell is going to be playing next week, but I thought Brett did a really good job,” said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Wilson was concussed in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing to lose consciousness briefly. Prior to the injury, the 34-year-old was enjoying his best game in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

While Wilson has struggled mightily in his first season in Mile High, his presence is an upgrade for all Broncos pass catchers as the fantasy playoffs roll on.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos as -1-point road favorites on the spread and -118 on the moneyline.