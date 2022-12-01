Browns TE David Njoku Misses Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.

Pratice attendance: Still no David Njoku (knee). Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward on the bikes. https://t.co/2IOIFgqsDV — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 1, 2022

Njoku also missed out on team practice Wednesday which now makes his chances of playing on Sunday look relatively bleak. He was crucial in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in a one-handed touchdown grab on 4th and 10 to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. He seems to be getting comfortable as the TE1 within this offense and time will tell how he performs once Deshaun Watson gets under center starting this week.

In 2022, Njoku has made 41 receptions on 52 targets for 464 yards and a pair of touchdowns in nine starts. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as an indicator of his availability for the weekend.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently seven-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.