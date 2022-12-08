Celtics Start Makes Jayson Tatum Odds-On Favorite To Win NBA MVP
The Celtics are dominating betting lines
It took leading the Boston Celtics to a 20-5 start to the season and averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, but Jayson Tatum is finally the odds-on favorite to win NBA MVP.
The Celtics’ stretch run headed into December firmly placed Tatum in contention for MVP, with each passing game providing another signature moment, outcome or display of dominance that we had yet to see before. As his play continued to rise, so did calls for him to become a legitimate contender for the award, from fans, teammates and even the national NBA media — whether they get his name right or not.
On Wednesday, the 24-year-old superstar took over as the favorite to win the award at BetMGM.
NBA MVP Odds
Jayson Tatum: +275
Luka Doncic: +300
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +300
Stephen Curry: +800
Joel Embiid: +1200
Though the sportsbooks have caught up to Tatum, the betting public seems to have fallen behind. Mavericks star Luka Doncic has commanded the highest number of tickets (13.3%) and the largest handle (15.5%) to win the award through two months, with Tatum representing the sixth-most tickets (7.3%) and fourth-highest handle (10.4%).
Tatum’s ascension up the odds board comes at the hands of an incredibly fast start for Boston, as the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA. As you can imagine, the odds for Boston to make another run to the NBA Finals, and for its coach to take home an end-of-year award of his own, have shortened as well. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.
NBA Finals Odds
Boston Celtics: +375
Milwaukee Bucks: +500
Golden State Warriors: +700
Phoenix Suns: +700
Los Angeles Clippers: +900
NBA Coach of the Year Odds
Joe Mazzulla: +150
Willie Green: +550
Will Hardy: +550
Rick Carlisle: +900
Mike Brown: +900
The Celtics are dominating lines across the board at many of the major sportsbooks. Though the NBA season is only a quarter of the way through, Boston bettors likely love how they’re looking.