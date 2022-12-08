Celtics Start Makes Jayson Tatum Odds-On Favorite To Win NBA MVP The Celtics are dominating betting lines by Keagan Stiefel Just now

It took leading the Boston Celtics to a 20-5 start to the season and averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, but Jayson Tatum is finally the odds-on favorite to win NBA MVP.

The Celtics’ stretch run headed into December firmly placed Tatum in contention for MVP, with each passing game providing another signature moment, outcome or display of dominance that we had yet to see before. As his play continued to rise, so did calls for him to become a legitimate contender for the award, from fans, teammates and even the national NBA media — whether they get his name right or not.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old superstar took over as the favorite to win the award at BetMGM.

NBA MVP Odds

Jayson Tatum: +275

Luka Doncic: +300

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +300

Stephen Curry: +800

Joel Embiid: +1200

Though the sportsbooks have caught up to Tatum, the betting public seems to have fallen behind. Mavericks star Luka Doncic has commanded the highest number of tickets (13.3%) and the largest handle (15.5%) to win the award through two months, with Tatum representing the sixth-most tickets (7.3%) and fourth-highest handle (10.4%).

Tatum’s ascension up the odds board comes at the hands of an incredibly fast start for Boston, as the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA. As you can imagine, the odds for Boston to make another run to the NBA Finals, and for its coach to take home an end-of-year award of his own, have shortened as well. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +375

Milwaukee Bucks: +500

Golden State Warriors: +700

Phoenix Suns: +700

Los Angeles Clippers: +900

NBA Coach of the Year Odds

Joe Mazzulla: +150

Willie Green: +550

Will Hardy: +550

Rick Carlisle: +900

Mike Brown: +900

The Celtics are dominating lines across the board at many of the major sportsbooks. Though the NBA season is only a quarter of the way through, Boston bettors likely love how they’re looking.