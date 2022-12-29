Cheez-It Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Oklahoma Insights by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Cheez-It Bowl pits two of the best brands in college football against each other, the Florida State Seminoles and the Oklahoma Sooners. While this is not a New Year’s Six Bowl, it is a prime matchup between Power Five mainstays.

The Sooners entered the season with a new head coach and many new faces, thanks to the transfer portal. There were many unknowns, but expectations were still high. Oklahoma stumbled to a 6-6 record and a 4-8 record against the spread. However, the Sooners kept their bowl streak alive at 24 years in a row, but they only have four bowl wins since 2013.

Florida State turned some heads early in the season with a win over LSU and continued to a 9-3 record, 8-4 ATS. It is the Seminoles first bowl appearance since the 2019 season, as they look for their first bowl win since the 2017 Independence Bowl.

Oklahoma is 15-3 (.833) when allowing fewer than five yards per rush since the 2021 season – tied for 11th-best in FBS.

since the 2021 season – tied for 11th-best in FBS. Florida State is 6-3 (.600) when rushing at least four yards in a play ten or more times – tied for tenth-best among Power Five Teams.

Oklahoma is 4-1 (.667) when allowing fewer than three sacks – tied for 11th-best among Power Five Teams.

– tied for 11th-best among Power Five Teams. Oklahoma is 7-2 (.538) when making five or more explosive passes in a game since the 2021 season – tied for 14th-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – tied for 14th-best among Power Five Teams. Oklahoma is 7-2 (.583) when committing fewer than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season – tied for tenth-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – Dillon Gabriel (OKL) has averaged 13.7 yards per completion (2,595 yards/190 completions) since last season – tied for eighth best among Power Five Quarterbacks.