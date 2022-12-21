Chiefs Superfan Who Placed Big Bets, Arrested For Armed Bank Robbery The individual frequently lost $1,000 wagers by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar was arrested and booked last Friday for armed robbery at a bank in Tulsa, Okla., according to court records.

Tulsa’s News On 6 reported Tuesday Bixby Police said Babudar is accused of robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. Officers arrested Babudar while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash after an eyewitness inside the bank called the police. Bank employees and witnesses were not hurt in the incident.

Fans on social media believed Babudar was on his way to Houston for the Chiefs-Texans game last Sunday. Many knew him for dressing up in a wolf costume for Kansas City games.

The fan reportedly wore a mask, but it has not been confirmed if he was wearing his wolf mask or just a regular mask. Babudar’s bond was set at $200,000.

It’s not known whether or not the events are related to one another, but the fan also was known for placing larger wagers. Babudar had multiple social media posts of $1,000 parlay bets, all of which lost, along with multiple other bets that ended up losing.

I?m fucking sick bro, I had money on the Mavs and they fucking choked and missed all of their final FIVE free throws to lose by one pic.twitter.com/4moemhPOyJ — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) December 10, 2022

Unlike most people I put my money where my mouth is https://t.co/ns3pZNOun0 pic.twitter.com/agKY5SwAt2 — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) December 1, 2022

Alright it was a good day, only 12 more to go? pic.twitter.com/3iCf4xGUjv — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) November 25, 2022

THIS IS WHAT WE ROCKING WITH!



LET?S FUCKING GOOOOOOO#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LZg5TWZ7Eq — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) November 19, 2022

Babudar did win some bets, but those apparently did not come as often, specifically bets on tight end Jody Fortson.

I just have a feeling about my man Jody this game.?



THE REST ARE ABSOLUTE LOCKS?



LET?S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOO#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/p10i7ZyqGc — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) November 26, 2022

All is not completely lost for Babudar as he still has $5,000 futures bets on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes to win MVP that he took before the season started, which looks better if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were to miss games. However, it’s unknown what the state would do with the winnings if he is awaiting trial or behind bars.

Just gonna leave this here, good night pic.twitter.com/fIsrBSA1Yo — ChiefsAholic ?? (@ChiefsAholic) November 15, 2022

Again, it’s not known, as of Wednesday, if the massive losses in bets are correlated with his arrest for armed bank robbery. But it is a lesson in why parlay bets are so volatile and why you’re more likely to lose than win.