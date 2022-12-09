College Football: Army vs. Navy Betting Insights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This Saturday will be the 123rd meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, one of college football’s most storied and unique rivalries. Navy will wear NASA-inspired uniforms, while Army’s unis are an ode to First Armored Division soldiers who fought in World War II.

Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7 and won last year’s game, 17-13, while Army has won four of the previous six matchups. The 4-7 Midshipmen are a 1.5-point favorite over the Black Knights, who are 5-6. The total is 33, and has gone UNDER in 16 straight games between the Academies.

Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on five of 18 rushing attempts (28%) on third and short, fifth best in FBS (average: 12%).

Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on 67 of 279 rushing attempts (24%), second among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 16%).

Navy has allowed five rushing TDs on 48 carries (9.6 Carries Per TD) in the Red Zone, fourth best in FBS (average: 4.8).

Army has allowed 205.0 passing yards per game (4,920/24) since last season, fifth best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 242.4).

Army has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just two of 271 attempts (1%), third best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 2%).

Army skill players have averaged 21.6 yards per reception (2,112 yards/98 catches) since last season, second-best in the FBS.