College Football Playoff Odds: Opening Lines After Matchups Revealed Michigan currently is a 9-point favorite over TCU by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were revealed Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers view both higher seeds as considerable favorites.

The top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs will take on No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl while the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines will face off with No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the unbeaten SEC champion Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite against the 11-1 Buckeyes. Meanwhile, the Big 10 champion Wolverines immediately opened as a 9.5-point favorite against TCU before DraftKings moved that line to Michigan -9 a few hours later.

Their respective future prices to win the national title are reflective of the same. Here’s how DraftKings Sportsbook updated each team’s championship prices:

Georgia -130

Michigan +280

Ohio State +360

TCU +1800

Georgia is the only representative of the typically-dominant SEC with Alabama and Tennessee missing out on the Final Four as the committee ranked them fifth and sixth, respectively. College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan explained why Alabama, specifically, was left out of the tournament despite head coach Nick Saban unapologetically making the case for the Crimson Tide the night prior.

The College Football Playoff will begin with the semifinal round Dec. 31.