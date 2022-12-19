Cubs Finalize 4-Year, $68 Million Contract with SP Jameson Taillon by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to MLB reporter Bruce Levine, the Chicago Cubs have finalized their four-year, $68 million contract with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Taillon spent last season with the New York Yankees, posting a 14-5 record with a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 151:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 177.1 innings pitched (32 starts).

A former second-overall pick, Taillon began his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates but struggled to stay healthy. The 31-year-old was sidelined for most of 2019 after undergoing surgery to repair a flexor tendon before missing the 2020 campaign. Taillon was subsequently dealt to the Yankees in 2021, appearing in 61 games (all starts) over the past two seasons.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Cubs, who, in addition to Taillon, signed former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal on Sunday, as well as 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

Taillon will join a Chicago rotation that includes Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, and Justin Steele.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cubs at +6000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.