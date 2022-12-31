Deebo Samuel Won't Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

Deebo Samuel won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

49ers game status vs LV

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens

WR Deebo Samuel

Questionable

CB Ambry Thomas

DL Kerry Hyder — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 30, 2022

This will be the third straight game that Samuel has missed due to a knee injury. There was some hope that Samuel might be able to play in some fashion after putting in a limited practice Thursday, but he seemed to take a step back Friday. While Samuel was at practice Friday, he reportedly didn’t do much. In a perfect world, the 49ers would like to get Samuel into some game action in the season’s final game. Samuel has not played with new quarterback Brock Purdy, and the 49ers would like to see if they can gather some chemistry before they play their first game of the playoffs.