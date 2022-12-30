How Oddsmakers View Patriots’ Chances Of Landing Raiders QB Derek Carr Only the Colts, Jets and Titans have shorter odds than New England by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago

Derek Carr’s days with the Raiders seemingly are numbered.

Las Vegas is benching its longtime starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 NFL season, with Jarrett Stidham taking over behind center for Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, and all signs point toward the Raiders moving on from Carr before the 2023 campaign.

This raises the question: For which team will Carr take his next regular-season snap?

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on such, and the Indianapolis Colts were the clear favorites at +275 as of Friday afternoon.

The New York Jets (+400), Tennessee Titans (+500), New England Patriots (+800) and Washington Commanders (+850) were next on the betting board. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers then followed at +900.

Indianapolis is a logical landing spot as it continues its search for a franchise quarterback. Carson Wentz wasn’t the answer last season. Matt Ryan hasn’t been the answer this season. Maybe the Colts will target Carr and keep the revolving door spinning.

The Jets, meanwhile, have a dicey QB situation, as Zach Wilson has failed to meet expectations since being selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. And the Titans have Ryan Tannehill, who’s injured, but might decide to look elsewhere while trying to take the next step.

As for the Patriots, well, their offense has been brutal in 2022. While most of the blame can be placed on play-caller Matt Patricia (or Bill Belichick for putting him in that role), Mac Jones hasn’t done much to inspire confidence about his future, either. Carr ultimately might not be a great fit for New England, but the Patriots need to take a hard look at their QB room in the coming months.

The Raiders were listed at +5000 on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds, which speaks to the likelihood of Vegas severing ties with Carr, one way or another, this offseason. Although the Raiders could trade Carr, that path comes with some financial difficulties, and they therefore might have no choice but to simply cut the 31-year-old.