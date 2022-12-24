Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Suspension Reduced by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his suspension reduced Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

MLB releases a statement regarding Trevor Bauer. His 324-game suspension has been reduced to 194 games. He has already served that amount of games, so he is reinstated. pic.twitter.com/niuQVx16tv — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) December 23, 2022

Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games (two seasons) for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The suspension was reduced to 194 games by a neutral arbitrator. This means he is eligible for immediate reinstatement. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to put him on their 40-man roster or release him. They are expected to release him rather than deal with any fallout for his actions from the media and certain groups. Bauer will still have his salary docked for the first 50 games this season.

Some believe that the Dodgers have been quiet this offseason because they were waiting to find out how much money they may still owe Bauer and what those implications will be on their salary cap and the luxury tax. The Dodgers may also be trying to reset their luxury tax rate and/or save all of the financial ammunition to make a run at Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, who is expected to hit free agency after the 2023 season.