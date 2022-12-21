Does Titans Quarterback Situation Open Up Jaguars’ Playoff Chances? Rookie Malik Willis is set to start the rest of the season by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The AFC South has been unremarkable this season, but the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will battle it out anyway to determine a winner for the No. 4 seed.

Tennessee likely will face a tough road as Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury reportedly will take him out for the rest of the season, according to Paul Kuharsky. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added the 10th-year quarterback reportedly is in doubt to start this Saturday against the Houston Texans, and players are prepared for Malik Willis to start.

The rookie has started two games this season but has not looked impressive thus far. Head coach Mike Vrabel has gotten the best out of his players during his tenure in Tennessee, and he’ll have to do that again if the Titans hope to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row.

But the quarterback switch presents an opportunity for the Jaguars, who pulled off an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. At 6-8, Jacksonville is only one game back in the AFC South standings and has a relatively easier schedule than the 7-7 Titans.

The Jaguars face the New York Jets on Thursday, and then they head to Houston before a final showdown against the Titans. After its matchup against the Texans, Tennessee will take on the Cowboys before what could be a pivotal Week 18.

It’s those circumstances that have some oddsmakers boosting Jacksonville as the favorite in the AFC South, which if it won would be its first postseason berth since 2017. The Jaguars have -140 odds at Caesars and -125 odds at PointsBet and FanDuel as opposed to the Titans’ -105, +110 and +100 odds at those respective sportsbooks.

FOXBet and BetMGM still have Tennessee as the favorite to win the division at -162 and -115 odds, respectively. Jacksonville has +110 and -105 odds at those sportsbooks, respectively.

Tannehill did not practice Wednesday, and Joshua Dobbs was signed to the practice squad. However, the Titans officially have not commented on Tannehill’s status for Saturday or for the season.