Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater will Start Sunday vs. Patriots by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tua Tagovailoa will miss this game after suffering a concussion on Christmas Day versus the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa played the entire game as everyone missed the concussion, but he started developing symptoms during the week.

The Dolphins will travel to New England to take on the Patriots Sunday. This game is pretty much a must-win for both teams if they want to have a chance to claim the last spot in the AFC playoffs. Bridgewater himself was concussed earlier this season. While it’s true, he will be up against an outstanding Pat’s defense, that defense could be without several starting members of their secondary, however. If the Dolphins offensive line can give Bridgewater time in the pocket to find Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle down the field, then Bridgewater should find success.