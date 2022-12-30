Duke's Mayo Bowl Preview: NC State vs. Maryland Insights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has become one of the most anticipated bowl games of the season, not because of the matchup but because of getting to watch the winning coach get a bucket of mayonnaise dump on him.

This year’s edition of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl features the Maryland Terrapins (7-5) and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (8-4). It’s a matchup of former ACC foes in Charlotte.

Maryland made some noise in the Big Ten East and went 6-6 against the spread. The Terrapins should have Taulia Tagovailoa back for the bowl game. He was injured in the middle of the year and missed several games.

The Wolfpack had a disappointing 8-4 season where they went just 4-8 ATS as they failed to live up to the hype as ACC contenders. Star quarterback Devin Leary left via the transfer portal, and it is unclear what NC State will do at the position heading into the game.

Maryland is 9-3 (.643) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season – tied for 14th-best among Power Five Teams.

since the 2021 season – tied for 14th-best among Power Five Teams. North Carolina State is 9-2 (.643) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season – tied for 14th-best among Power Five Teams.

Maryland is 7-2 (.778) when averaging more than five yards on first down plays – 14th-best in FBS.

– 14th-best in FBS. Maryland is 6-2 (.750) when passing for more than 200 yards – tied for 11th-best in FBS.

– tied for 11th-best in FBS. Maryland is 12-2 (.800) when scoring 22 or more points since the 2021 season – tied for 13th-best in FBS.

since the 2021 season – tied for 13th-best in FBS. Maryland is 12-3 (.750) when rushing for more than 100 yards since the 2021 season – tied for 15th-best in FBS.