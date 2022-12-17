Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators
Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
#RedWings lines in warmups:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 17, 2022
Perron-Larkin-Copp
Erne-Rasmussen-Berggren
Kubalik-Veleno-Czarnik
Soderblom-Suter-Sundqvist
Chiarot-Seider
Walman-Hronek
Maatta-Oesterle
Husso starting. Nedeljkovic backup.
Looks like Lindstrom healthy scratch. pic.twitter.com/ac4srssOIr
This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.
The Red Wings currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 13-10-6 record. That would put them in a tie for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They will have to play much better if they hope to return to the playoffs.
The Wings currently lead the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in the first period. The Red Wings are +126 (-1.5) on the puck line and -220 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-125), and under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.