Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Won't Rule Out QB Jalen Hurts by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

According to Philadelphia Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks, head coach Nick Sirianni will not rule out starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for Saturday’s crucial NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“He sprained his shoulder…he is attacking his rehab. We’ll see what happens this week…not something we deem long-term”



— Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts’ injury on @WIPMorningShow



Won’t rule him out for Dallas



(IMO sounds like he won’t play) #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 20, 2022

News surfaced Monday that Hurts is dealing with a sprained right shoulder suffered in Week 15’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears, leaving his availability for this week in doubt.

“He sprained his shoulder . . . he is attacking his rehab. We’ll see what happens this week…not something we deem long-term,” said Sirianni.

Hurts’s potential absence has impacted the odds dramatically, with the Cowboys now six-point home favorites on the spread and -270 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Hurts, 24, is amid an MVP-type season, racking up 4,219 total yards (3,472 passing, 747 rushing) and 35 touchdowns while leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record.

If the former Oklahoma Sooner fails to suit up, Gardner Minshew will get the call under center. Minshew has started 30 career NFL games, throwing for 6,003 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stay tuned.