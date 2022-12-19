Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Doubtful for Saturday vs. Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the #Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo. The injury isn’t considered long term. pic.twitter.com/k3sMH8aiPo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

If you kept up with the game’s spread throughout the afternoon, it was clear that something like this was coming. The Cowboys steamed from -1.5 all the way to -5.5 on Monday, leaving most wondering if there was some injury suffered by Jalen Hurts. Reports stated that the quarterback received an X-ray following the win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and we’re now hearing that he’s likely out for the Christmas Eve matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. It leaves Gardner Minshew as the team’s signal-caller this weekend, who will make his first start of the season.

In 2022, Hurts has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 starts. He has also attempted 156 rushes for 747 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.