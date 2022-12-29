Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practices on Thursday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) participated in team practice on Thursday, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Jalen Hurts is participating in warmups? pic.twitter.com/XEC8ZJnT2v — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 29, 2022

This is a fantastic sign as Hurts continues his recovery process. He’s still far from being able to play in Week 17, but it bodes well for his chances if needed in Week 18 and, more importantly, in the first round of the playoffs. This is certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the weekend, as Hurts’s status against the Saints on Sunday could come down to the wire.

In 2022, Hurts has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 starts. He has also attempted 156 rushes for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. If he cannot go, expect backup signal-caller Gardner Minshew to see another start this weekend.

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.