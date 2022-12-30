Fiesta Bowl Preview: Can the Wolverines Get to the National Title Game? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The College Football Playoffs are finally here! Game one, the Fiesta Bowl, pits the Michigan Wolverines against the TCU Horned Frogs. Michigan is ranked second and undefeated out of the Big Ten, making their second-straight CFP appearance after beating Ohio State and winning the B1G.

TCU, a goal-line sneak away from also coming in 13-0, lost their title game in overtime but not their spot in the CFP rankings, as the Horned Frogs remain third. This is their College Football Playoff debut, as they are the first non-Oklahoma Big 12 team to get the call from the committee.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Game Information

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ Date: December 31 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN



Let’s start with when Michigan has the ball. For much of the season, the Wolverines were a Blake Corum-centric offense, the highest-rated player per Pro Football Focus. That all came to a crashing halt when Corum injured his knee, which meant they would have to beat Ohio State without his services.

Enter former top-50 recruit Donovan Edwards, a genuine home-run threat who averaged 7.5 yards per carry on his way to 872 yards in primarily a backup role. In Michigan’s biggest games (vs. PSU, at OSU), the sophomore rushed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, three of over 65 yards.

Edwards added 185 yards on the ground in the Big Ten Championship Game, rushing behind arguably the top offensive line in college football, the first-ever repeat Joe Moore award winner.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Michigan -7.5 (-108) | TCU +7.5 (-112)

Michigan -7.5 (-108) | TCU +7.5 (-112) Moneyline: Michigan (-315) | TCU (+250)

Michigan (-315) | TCU (+250) Total: OVER 58.5 (-110) | UNDER 58.5 (-110)

I’m sure no one is surprised to learn that Jim Harbaugh’s team finished seventh in rushing success rate and eighth in EPA/rush, but did you know the Wolverines were 14th in passing success rate and 19th in EPA/pass? Not shabby. Their 3.40 points per drive were seventh.

TCU’s defense was 39th in passing success rate, 48th in EPA/rush, 64th in EPA/pass, and 68th in rushing success rate. They will not match up well with a Michigan offense that is more balanced, physical, and explosive than any they’ve faced all season.

Despite the return of Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title, and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs, Harbaugh switched to former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy.

The Buckeyes dared McCarthy to beat them with his arm, which he did, connecting on three touchdown passes of 45, 69, and 75 yards. There’s no doubting his arm talent, and he also has the legs to make plays as a runner. McCarthy is coming into his own, giving this offense another gear or two.

The offense lacks a star pass catcher like TCU has, but several players among their wideouts and tight ends can shine on any given day. Expect Michigan to attack the 3-3-5 defense with their tight ends, slot receivers, and potentially Edwards, if his injured hand allows it.

Fitting for a team from Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs are led by their own set of triplets in Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnston. While Duggan was a Heisman finalist, TCU finished 82nd in passing success rate. They were better in terms of EPA/pass (22nd), with their EPA per rush 28th.

Ranked 46th in rushing success rate and 65th in offensive success rate, the Horned Frogs make up for what they lack in efficiency with explosives. But in Michigan, they face a defense that doesn’t allow many chunk plays and held the No. 2 scoring offense 21.5 points below their season average.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Game Picks

Spread: Michigan -7.5 (-108)

Michigan -7.5 (-108) Alternate Spread: Michigan -13.5 (+154) | -16.5 (+210)

Going into the season, everyone was worried about the loss of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. While one dominant pass rusher hasn’t emerged, the Wolverines have two more sacks than last season, with at least one more game to play.

This season, the Wolverines use more of a rotation led by Mike Morris (team-leading seven of their 36 sacks), who could be a first-round pick. We could see defensive coordinator Jesse Minter employ as many as six different defenders coming off the edge to get after and contain Duggan.

With 337-pounder Mazi Smith finally playing up to his potential in the middle, they are much stouter along the interior of the defensive line than they were a year ago. Five-star freshman CB Will Johnson and former WR Mike Sainristil on the slot have rounded out their secondary.

Defensively, the Wolverines are second in net points /drive (1.12), fourth in EPA/rush, seventh in EPA/pass, and 14th in defensive success rate (30th vs. the pass, sixth vs. the run).

Having been to the College Football Playoffs last season, experiencing the process and tasting defeat also plays in Michigan’s favor on New Year’s Eve. Winning the National Title has been the Maize-and-Blue’s goal since preseason camp. They will not flinch on Saturday.

Expect the Wolverines to impose their will on the Horned Frogs and win by double digits. They are the more physical team, without giving up any athleticism. It might take a half before Michigan pulls away, which makes them an in-game play if things are close at intermission.