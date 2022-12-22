Gardner Minshew Starting For Eagles Vs. Cowboys With Jalen Hurts Out Minshew Mania is upon us by Scott Edwards Jr. 4 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Gardner Minshew is expected to start Saturday with Jalen Hurts missing the game due to his injured shoulder.

The change at quarterback shifted the odds for the Eagles-Cowboys matchup earlier this week when it was reported Hurts might be missing the game. DraftKings Sportsbook moved the line from 1.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys being 6.5-point favorites. The line currently sits at Dallas being 6-point favorites heading into Christmas Eve.

Hurts, the favorite for NFL MVP heading into this week, saw his odds change as well with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking over as the news about the Philadelphia quarterback came out. Mahomes sits as the heavy favorite now on DraftKings Sportsbook at -310 odds.

Minshew will make his first start since Week 13 of the 2021-22 season, where he threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Eagles to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets. The 26-year-old has plenty of starting experience as the former starter of the Jacksonville Jaguars as he had 22 total starts in his career.

Heading into Dallas will be a challenge, but as we’ve seen all season, the Eagles are geared up to compete with or without Hurts at the helm. And maybe we’ll get the answer to Micah Parsons’ opinion on who deserves the credit in Philadelphia this season as well.