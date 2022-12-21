Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri Betting Preview and Insights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Get your best ball shined up, those slippy shoes on, and your wrist brace dusted off because we’re going bowling! Bowl season is here, and we are getting you ready by previewing every single game. Here we head to Tampa for the 14th edition of the Gasparilla Bowl as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons clash with the Missouri Tigers.

Gasparilla Bowl Game Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022 | Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL | How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Wake Forest (7-5) | Missouri (6-6)

Spread: WAKE -1.5 | Moneyline: WAKE -111 – MIZZ -108 | Total: 58.5

The Demon Deacons limp into their seventh straight bowl game when they meet a Tigers squad coming in following a solid second half of the season. Wake dropped four of their past five games, which included a heartbreaking loss to ACC rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, in the last game of the season. WF allowed a Duke touchdown with two minutes remaining as they could not hold the lead in the regular season’s finale. Two losses in the final three weeks came by a combined five points to send the Deacons into bowl season on a down note.

Unlike Wake, Missouri played its best football down the stretch. Not only did the Tigers win the season’s final game with a 29-27 over Arkansas, but they also won four of their last six games. This version of Mizzou will be pretty different from the team that finished so strongly. The Tigers will be without key defensive players Isaiah McGuire, DJ Coleman, and safety Martez Manuel, who opted out of bowl season to declare for the NFL draft. No. 1 receiver Dominic Lovett, along with several other MIZZ players, will also miss out after entering the transfer portal.

The Tigers were quite good against the spread in the second half covering six of their final nine games. Wake coupled losing with being bad against the spread. After a four-game cover streak early in the season, the Deacons covered just once in their final five games. Missouri’s relationship with the total was like an on-and-off-again girlfriend. The Tigers went over in their final three games after going under in eight straight. Wake Forest went below the number in six of their last eight games.

Wake Forest is 9-3 (.750) when sacking the QB less than 3 times since the 2021 season — tied for 3rd-best in FBS ; Average: .384

— ; Wake Forest is 10-4 (.588) when committing less than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season — tied for 8th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .390

— ; Wake Forest is undefeated (9-0) when not throwing an interception since the 2021 season — 6th-best in FBS ; Average: .584

— ; Wake Forest is 10-3 (.769) when forcing at least one fumble since the 2021 season — 9th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .572

— ; Wake Forest is 12-4 (.706) when committing less than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season — tied for 11th-best in FBS ; Average: .445

Missouri’s defense has allowed 5,066 receiving yards since the 2021 season — fourth-fewest among SEC defenses .

since the 2021 season — . Barrett Banister (MIZ) has 21 receptions on 28 targets (75% Reception Pct) in the 4th quarter since last season — 10th best among FBS Skill Players ; Average: 60%

— ; Tauskie Dove (MIZ) has averaged 17.5 yards per reception (227 yards/13 catches) in the 4th quarter since last season — tied for 8th best among Power 5 Receivers ; Average: 13.0

(227 yards/13 catches) — ; Tauskie Dove (MIZ) has averaged 17.5 yards per reception (227 yards/13 catches) in the 4th quarter since last season — tied for 7th best among Power 5 Skill Players ; Average: 11.8

(227 yards/13 catches) — ; A.T. Perry (WF) has been targeted 235 times since the 2021 season — fourth-most of Qualified Skill Players .