Giants Sign OF Michael Conforto to 2-Year, $36 Million Contract by SportsGrid 25 minutes ago

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto is headed to the Bay Area. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the San Francisco Giants have signed Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract.

Michael Conforto's 2-year, $36 million agreement with the Giants contains an opt-out after Year 1. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 23, 2022

The deal contains an opt-out clause after the first year. Interestingly, Conforto shares the same agent as New York Mets star Carlos Correa, who spurned the Giants after disagreeing with the team about an anonymous issue in his medicals.

Conforto, 29, missed the entire 2022 campaign while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Seattle native last played in 2021 while a member of the Mets, where he had spent his entire big league career. That year saw Conforto slash .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, and 52 runs scored in 125 games. An All-Star in 2017, Conforto’s best season came in 2019, where he hit .257 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI, and 90 runs scored in 151 appearances.

After striking out on Correa and superstar slugger Aaron Judge, expect San Fran’s front office to continue making moves in an effort to bolster the club’s lineup.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants at +5000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.