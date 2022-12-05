Giants vs. Commanders Flexed Into Week 15 SNF Slot by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

The Week 15 matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, per the NFL’s Twitter.

If it lives up to last weekend’s thrilling overtime tie, we should be in for something good here. It will replace the matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, which will now move to 4:25 p.m. ET. This game could decide the postseason fate of both teams. Sunday’s tie between the NFC East foes only complicated things further as they each make their playoff push in the final weeks.

At 7-4-1, the Giants remain half a game ahead of the Commanders, who are 7-5-1. But with Washington on bye in Week 14, a loss for New York to the Philadelphia Eagles would have both teams at 7-5-1 heading into this matchup.

Odds To Make The Playoffs

The New York Giants are -110, while the Washington Commanders sit at -144 to make the NFL playoffs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.