Golden Knights' Jack Eichel Returned to Lineup Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jack Eichel returned to the lineup Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Jack Eichel is on the ice for warm ups. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 10, 2022

Eichel had missed the past two games for the Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury. The Golden Knights were able to hand the Boston Bruins a loss Monday but weren’t so lucky against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The return of Eichel was successful as the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. When healthy, Eichel is one of the best players in the game, and he has 13 goals and 16 assists in 26 games. Vegas needs him in the lineup, especially now with top defender Alex Pietrangelo out for an undetermined amount of time due to personal reasons.