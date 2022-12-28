Holiday Bowl Preview: Oregon vs. UNC Insights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This season, the Holiday Bowl is one of the better matchups in a non-New Year’s Six Bowl. The game features the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3) and the North Carolina Tarheels (9-4).

The Ducks went 8-4 ATS this season as they nearly found a way into the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Ducks started the year with a beat down from Georgia but recovered to win eight in a row before losing two of their last three. The Ducks have not missed the postseason since 2004. However, they have lost five of their last seven bowl games.

The Tarheels entered the season hoping to make a New Year’s Six Bowl and win an ACC title. While UNC finished 9-4 and won their division, they fell short of expectations. They were just 6-7 ATS in 2022 and ended the season on a three-game skid.

Oregon is 6-2 (.667) when passing for more than 200 yards . That is tied for seventh-best among Power Five teams.

. That is tied for seventh-best among Power Five teams. North Carolina is 2-1 (.667) when allowing less than three sacks, tied for 11th-best among Power Five teams.

Oregon is 7-2 (.700) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns . That is good for eighth-best among Power Five teams.

. That is good for eighth-best among Power Five teams. Oregon is 12-3 (.750) when making five or more explosive passes in a game since the 2021 season, tied for seventh-best in FBS.

since the 2021 season, tied for seventh-best in FBS. Oregon is 4-1 (.800) when forcing at least one fumble since the 2021 season. That is tied for sixth-best among Power Five teams.