How Oddsmakers Viewed Colts’ QB Change To Nick Foles Vs. Chargers Indianapolis still has a shot at the playoffs by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

Matt Ryan has been benched again in Indianapolis as Nick Foles will step in as the starting quarterback.

The Colts still have an outside shot of making the postseason with a 4-9-1 record heading into Week 16. They would need a lot of help, specifically the 7-7 Tennessee Titans and the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars dropping the last three games of the season.

Indianapolis would need to do its job by beating the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on “Monday Night Football.” Interim head coach Jeff Saturday hopes Foles is the man for the job, especially with Jonathan Taylor out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Oddsmakers are not as confident in the Colts, however. The Chargers opened as three-point favorites, and the line moved to 4.5 before Wednesday’s news. After Foles was named starting quarterback, the line moved to as high as five at some sportsbooks.

The move to Foles from Ryan is not as drastic as when the Colts made Sam Ehlinger their starting QB. But it certainly is nowhere near the shift in odds that was seen when Jalen Hurts’ status was in doubt for the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game.

Indianapolis hopes to recover from being on the wrong end of a historic comeback, while the Chargers need to win to retain their wild-card spot.