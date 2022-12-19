Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. EMU Insights and Pick by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The San Jose State Spartans out of the Mountain West Conference went 7-4 during the regular season, including a 24-16 loss at the Auburn Tigers. However, they lost two of their last three games and failed to cover seven straight games.







The line for Tuesday’s Idaho Potato Bowl is San Jose State -3.5 points, which plays in Eastern Michigan’s favor. The Eagles finished 5-1 in one-score games this past season and have covered four of their past five. Coach Chris Creighton is 3-1 ATS in bowl games.Eastern Michigan Eagles Insights:

has rushed for 13 TDs this season (tied for 13th) and 25 TDs in the Red Zone since last season, the most among FBS running backs. Hassan Beydoun has 5.9 receptions per game (141/24) since last season, 12th best among FBS receivers (average: 2.3).

San Jose State has sacked opponents five times in the Red Zone this season, tied for fifth most in FBS. They’ve sacked opposing QBs on 11% of pass attempts (34/308), fourth best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 7%).

has caught nine touchdown passes this season, tied for 11th among FBS receivers. His touchdown every 5.8 receptions (75 Rec/13 TDs) since last season is the seventh-best rate among FBS receivers (average: 11.1.) San Jose State skill players have averaged 16.2 yards per reception (877 yards/54 catches) with over ten yards to go since last season, third best among FBS teams (average: 12.4.)

The Pick: Eastern Michigan (+155 @FanDuel) moneyline.