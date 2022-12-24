Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception His brother intercepted his fantasy quarterback by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game.

Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in fantasy football and wasn’t thrilled to see the signal-caller docked a few points for the interception. It prompted a rather comical tweet from the former Patriots cornerback, who won a Super Bowl with his brother in New England.

“Your brother gets a nice interception…” Jason McCourty tweeted. “But, the QB is your fantasy QB and he’s off to a great start! Not sure how to feel…”

Fortunately for Jason McCourty, the interception by Devin didn’t tell the full story. Burrow still has fantasy owners thrilled with his production at Gillette Stadium, especially seeing as though he threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

It also marked the 40th career interception for McCourty.