Jayson Tatum Ends Up Costing Bettors At End Of Win Vs. Clippers

A missed free throw from Celtics star Jayson Tatum with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter had zero impact on Boston earning a 116-10 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at TD Garden.

But for bettors who had action on the game, Tatum’s miss from the charity stripe was the definition of a bad beat.

Tatum’s clank off the rim cemented that the Celtics wouldn’t cover the 6.5-point spread set by DraftKings Sportsbook. So, any bettors that had the Celtics winning by at least seven points, lost their wager with Tatum unable to convert the freebie. It obviously was a much different feeling for those who had the Clippers keeping it close and staying within six points.

The three-time All-Star has been very strong from the free-throw line this season, coming into the contest against the Clippers shooting 86.7% on the season — the second-best mark for his career. But it was an uncharacteristic showing from the charity stripe on the night from Tatum, who made just six of his 10 attempts.

In total, it was another solid performance from Tatum as the 24-year-old posted a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds to close out a seven-game homestand for Boston.

But while Tatum continues to add to his MVP résumé, bettors sure won’t soon forget the costly free throw he couldn’t sink.