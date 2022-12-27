Jets QB Mike White Auditioning for 2023 Starting Job? by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, New York Jets quarterback Mike White could be auditioning for the team’s starting job in 2023 over the final two weeks of the season.

“White is a free agent this offseason. Whether it’s for the Jets or someone else, these last two games will go a long way toward determining whether White is a viable option as a starter,” said Rosenblatt.

White’s missed the past two games due to a rib injury but has since been cleared for contact and will start Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old has started three games for the Jets this season, throwing for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with Gang Green going 1-2 over that stretch.

While White has recorded the league’s ninth-lowest completion rate over expected, he represents the club’s best option at quarterback. He is a significant upgrade over former first-rounder Zach Wilson.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -134 on the moneyline.