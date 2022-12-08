Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Thursday, Unlikely to Play vs. Steelers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s looking more and more likely that Lamar Jackson will end up missing the Baltimore Ravens meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Jackson again was absent from practice today, according to Ravens beat reporter for ESPN Jamison Hensley.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day on Thursday. He's dealing with a knee injury. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 8, 2022

The superstar pivot also missed yesterday’s practice session after suffering a knee injury in last weekend’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh already told reporters it’s “unlikely, but not impossible” that Jackson will suit up in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Tyler Huntley will likely make his fifth career NFL start on Sunday in Jackson’s absence. Huntley passed for 187 yards in relief of his starter and helped lead Baltimore in that crucial comeback win over Denver last weekend.

Through 12 starts, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He has also run for 764 yards and has three rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens are +1.5-point underdogs against Pittsburgh, with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.