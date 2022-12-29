Lane Kiffin Accuses Texas Tech Player of Spitting, Using Racial Slur by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is accusing a player from Texas Tech of spitting on one of his players and possibly using a racial slur during Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl. The incident allegedly occurred during a fumble in the early parts of the fourth quarter. Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins received a personal foul call on the play.

“There was a racial slur involved; that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, [it’s] about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials. Right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying, not because he got spit on. It’s because something was said.” Kiffin said after the game.

Kiffin added that he talked to Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire after the game and said, “He was like: ‘Crazy officiating out there.’ I go: ‘Yeah, that was really bad on that one that your guy spit, and our guy got the penalty.’ He was like: ‘Yeah, I know.'”

Ole Miss lost the game 42-25.

