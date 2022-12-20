Masters Will Allow Eligible LIV Golf Players Amid PGA Tour Tensions Dustin Johnson gets his chance to reclaim his Masters crown by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series rivalry has dominated the sport, and it’s likely not going to simmer in 2023.

The Masters announced Tuesday all eligible will be allowed to participate in the 2023 tournament. This includes those under contract with LIV Golf.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” The Masters wrote in a press release. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

“Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.”

Those who have received invitations have not formally accepted them, as of Tuesday, but it’s likely many of the top names in the sport that are with LIV will. Multiple have previously stated their intentions to continue to play at major tournaments.

Here are the top 10 contenders for the 2023 Masters based on odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy: +900

Jon Rahm: +1000

Scottie Scheffler: +1200

Justin Thomas: +1200

Cameron Smith: +1200

Dustin Johnson: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2200

Two out of the top 10 favorites have participated in a LIV Golf event with Johnson and Smith. Also, three of the last six Masters champions have participated at a LIV Golf event including Johnson, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia.

The Masters is not a PGA Tour event, but the rising tensions and lawsuits LIV Golf finds itself in will test how long players are allowed to play at major tournaments. However, at least for 2023, the rivalry will continue.