Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts A win for some was a loss for others by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game.

Indianapolis went up 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points are 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.

Matt Ryan, who is seemingly cursed, and the Colts gave up the lead, and Kirk Cousins led the Vikings back to tie the game and win it in overtime after a Greg Joseph field goal with three seconds left in the extra frame.

The victory was huge for moneyline bettors. Below are the splits on Vikings moneyline wagers between percentage of bets and handle across major sportsbooks.

DraftKings: 89% bets, 92% handle

BetMGM: 69% bets, 89% handle

WynnBet: 86.7% of bets, 61.8% handle

For those who bet on the spread, Minnesota did those folks no favors by failing to score a touchdown in the overtime period. The number varied depending on where you bet it, but the Vikings were a consensus 4.5-point favorite. The field goal at the end kept the Vikings from covering the spread. Below are the splits on spread bets on the Vikings:

DraftKings: 84% bets, 74% handle

BetMGM: 79% bets, 80% handle

WynnBet: 79% bets, 64.7% handle

PointsBet: 75% bets, 63% handle

The consensus total for the game was 47.5, and the Over was cleared in the third quarter. The splits were not as drastic as moneyline and spread bets were, but obviously, those who bet on the Under were hoping the Colts would just control the game in the second half and halt anymore scoring.

The Vikings continue to be the most perplexing team in football, with many believing they could be the worst 11-3 team in the history of the NFL. But Minnesota will enjoy its win, and some bettors also will bask in their victory while others wallow after a narrow loss.