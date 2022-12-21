MLB Odds: How Carlos Correa Spurning Giants For Mets Impacted Prices The Mets now are a co-favorite to win the National League by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Carlos Correa reportedly has agreed to join the New York Mets — not the San Francisco Giants as previously expected — on a notable 12-year contract. It marked the second long-term deal Correa agreed to within the last two weeks.

Correa will earn $315 million from the Mets during the 12-year pact, as first reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and confirmed by ESPN. He was previously set to receive a reported 13-year, $350 million deal from the Giants, though the official signing was held up reportedly due to San Francisco’s concerns about Correa’s physical. It caused the Giants to postpone his introductory press conference Tuesday before Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in during the early hours Wednesday morning to get Correa. The Mets deal also is pending a physical, per reports.

All things considered, Correa to the Mets might be viewed as the craziest offseason storyline. Not only are the Mets close to $500 million in payroll, but it serves as the latest addition for a team clearly going all-in.

Oddsmakers seem to think the Mets are one step closer to doing so with the addition of Correa, too.

The Mets now are viewed as the co-favorite to win the National League pennant tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers (+350) at DraftKings Sportsbook. New York, which previously was +475 before Correa’s agreement, jumped the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves (both +475) in the process. Additionally, the Mets saw their World Series odds shift from 10-to-1 to +750 at DraftKings. New York now is behind only the reigning champion Houston Astros (6-1) and New York Yankees (7-1) while being tied for third-best prices with the Dodgers.

On the other hand, the Giants now are viewed as much less of a threat to win either the National League or World Series. San Francisco moved down the betting board in both cases, going from 35-1 to 50-1 to win the World Series and 17-1 to 25-1 to win the pennant, per DraftKings.