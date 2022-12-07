MLB Odds: How Reported Aaron Judge-Yankees Deal Impacted Betting Board Judge reportedly is signing a nine-year, $360 million deal in the Bronx by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Aaron Judge reportedly is staying with the New York Yankees on a massive contract, and oddsmakers had no choice but to pay close attention considering the reigning American League MVP was being courted by three teams.

Judge reportedly signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the Bronx Bombers, according to multiple reports.

The star slugger also was in talks with the San Francisco Giants and reportedly heard a last-minute pitch from the San Diego Padres. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman inaccurately reported Judge was “headed” to the Giants on Tuesday evening, but ultimately deleted the tweet and apologized for “jumping the gun.” Betting prices probably would have seen much more of a shake-up if Judge did opt to play in the Bay Area, however.

Judge’s reported signing, perhaps foreseen by oddsmakers, didn’t bring much of a change Wednesday.

The Yankees remain 9-to-1 to win the 2023 World Series behind the reigning champion Houston Astros (+550) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+600), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. After the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, the Dodgers (5-to-1) were just ahead of the Astros (6-to-1), with the Yankees (10-to-1) among a crowded group. New York’s deal for Judge currently helped the Bronx Bombers jump the Atlanta Braves (+950) on the betting sheet, albeit ever so slightly.

DraftKings also has the Yankees +450 to win the AL behind only the Astros (+275), which didn’t mark much of a change either.

Undoubtedly the biggest loser in the Judge sweepstakes is the Giants, who are 30-to-1 to win the World Series and 15-to-1 to win the National League — prices the home run-hitting outfielder likely would have slashed should he have signed in San Francisco. And the torturous rollercoaster ride Heyman took Giants fans on Tuesday night didn’t help either.