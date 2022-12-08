NFL Survivor League Week 14: Consider Chiefs Despite Future Value Kansas City gets Denver in a bounce-back spot by Sean T. McGuire 7 minutes ago

Th vast majority of NFL survivor league players probably were able to skate bye Week 13 with the most popular selections all earning their respective victories, though some were harder to come by than others.

Circa Sports, specifically, revealed that four of the five teams selected in its survivor league contest earn wins — the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens being among them, and highlighting our recommendations. Fortunately for survivor leaguers, the Week 14 slate offers a handful of favorable matchups, too, with both the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs representing spreads of more than one touchdown. But with six teams on bye in Week 14 — six below average teams, specifically — options are a bit more scarce should you not have one of the two heavy hitters left.

With that, we’ve highlighted three teams to pick and three others to avoid entering the slate. All betting prices are courtesy of the consensus data listed on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Teams to pick

(-17.5) Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans (-2000 moneyline)

If you’re lucky enough to still have the 9-3 Cowboys, there’s no better time to use them than now.

(-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-433 moneyline)

You don’t over think this one — one team among the league’s best and the other is arguably the league’s worst. However, it’s worth noting the Chiefs still have the Texans (Week 15) and host the Broncos (Week 17) so there is some future value in Kansas City.

(-5.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-238 moneyline)

Given that the Bengals got their doors blown off against the Browns a few weeks ago, some might have a harder time backing Cincinnati in this spot. But there’s no team in the NFL as hot as the Bengals right now with Joe Burrow looking like an MVP candidate the a run defense continuing to get better. We’re banking on the Bengals earning a fifth straight win in Deshaun Watson’s second game back.

Honorable mention: (-6.5) Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (-293 moneyline)

Teams to avoid

(-10) Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (-512 moneyline)

Buffalo being a double-digit favorite in this one despite the Jets winning the last matchup just a few weeks ago is a bit of a surprise. If you’ve held on to the Bills this long, you should have them circled in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.

(-2) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-127 moneyline)

Some might want to target the Ravens in this spot given the absence of Lamar Jackson. But Tyler Huntley is a more than capable backup as he lost three of four starts last season by a combine seven points. Also, Baltimore’s defense continues to shine, and Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t anything to write home about.

(-2) Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (-128 moneyline)

Sure, the Lions have won four of their last five with the only loss being to the Bills. But entering as the favorite against the 10-2 Vikings still presents some disrespect at Minnesota. And we’re not willing to back Detroit in a divisional clash.

Honorable mention: (-4) Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-204 moneyline)