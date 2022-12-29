NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers The Chargers now have won four of their last five by Sean T. McGuire 27 minutes ago

NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off.

If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.

With that, here are teams to pick and others to avoid in NFL survivor leagues. All betting lines are courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Teams to pick:

(-12.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-794 moneyline)

Kansas City has tied for the largest spread on the board and the Broncos just want the season to be over. Denver’s defensive performance on Christmas Day proved that group is checked out with head coach Nathaniel Hackett unsurprisingly shown the exit.

(-6.5) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-294 moneyline)

We’re putting the Rams’ Christmas Day win more on the Broncos’ incompetence than anything else. Justin Herbert and the Chargers have won four of their last five and seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. The Bolts have Denver in Week 18, but with a playoff spot solidified and injuries occurring all season who knows how LA will go about their regular-season finale.

(-4) Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-210 moneyline)

Here’s a contrarian pick of the week. We can’t stop targeting the Texans, which hurt last week as Houston outlasted the Titans in a game we had circled. Nevertheless, the Jags continue to roll with four wins in their last five. They’re now in the AFC playoff picture and a Week 17 win feels more than manageable should you be in a tricky spot.

Honorable mention: (-6) San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders (-259 moneyline)

Contrarian honorable mention: (-6) New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts (-245 moneyline)

Teams to avoid:

(-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (-163 moneyline)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can claim the NFC South and thus a playoff berth with a Week 17 win. It feels inevitable Brady will be back in the postseason, but head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t invoke much confidence.

(-2) Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns (-130 moneyline)

The Commanders are replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz. And we’re not hitching our wagon to Wentz.

(-2.5) New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (-146 moneyline)

The Dolphins will be starting Teddy Bridgewater in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). And while the Patriots defense has continued to play at a respectable level, the offense leaves a lot to be desired. It’s tough to predict which Patriots team will show up, despite the fact they’re somehow still in the playoff hunt.