NFL Top Week 14 Player Props
The top two teams in the NFC this season are the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the only NFL teams that have already hit the double-digit win plateau. They are led by arguably the best two offensive players in the league in 2022.
Quarterbacking the Eagles is Jalen Hurts, amidst a breakout season, who is the odds-on favorite at +250 to win Offensive Player on the Year, with Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson nipping at his heels at +300 at BetMGM. They both face divisional foes at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday.Eagles Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes:
- Hurts has beaten the OVER for passing TDs in seven of 12 games (58%) this season, including four of his last five games.
- Hurts is averaging 2.0 passing TDs per game over his last five games.
- Hurts is averaging 1.7 passing TDs per game this season.
- Jefferson has beaten the OVER for receptions in 17 of 27 games (63%) since the start of the 2020 season, including seven of 12 games (58%) this season.
- The Lions have allowed over 6.5 receptions to an opposing WR in seven of 12 games (58%) this season, including two of the last three.
- Jefferson is averaging 7.3 receptions per game this season.
- Jefferson has been targeted eight or more times in 58% (7/12) of games this season, including four of his last five games.