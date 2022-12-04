NFL Total Bettors Spurned By Giants-Commanders Week 13 Tie The result could have big ramifications for the NFC playoffs by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Those who bet the Over in the Giants-Commanders game needed just one more point to cash. Daniel Jones and Taylor Heinicke had different plans.

Week 13’s New York-Washington game might be one to look back on depending on how the NFC playoff picture shakes out. The Giants have been riding high in head coach Brian Daboll’s first year, and the Commanders have seen an in-season resurgence since Heinicke replaced Carson Wentz as starting quarterback.

The fifth-year signal-caller was working his magic at Metlife Stadium on Sunday. Heinicke led a game-tying touchdown drive capped off by a touchdown pass to rookie Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in the game.

The contest went into overtime with the score at 20-20. Many sportsbooks closed the total at 40. On DraftKings, 61% of the handle was on the Under, but 62% of the bets were on the Over, according to communications associate Cassie Buontempo. At PointsBet, 53% of bets were on the Under, with 61% of the handle, according to media analytics manager Wyatt Yearout.

Unfortunately, for those bettors, the Giants and the Commanders were unable to move the ball consistently, and New York kicker Graham Gano missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired. While not a complete loss — many bettors simply pushed and won back half of their money — it was a miracle for those who had the number at 40.5.

At BetMGM, 71% of the bets were on Under 40.5, along with 77% of the handle, according to data analyst John Ewing. A tie was the best possible result in overtime, and in the spirit of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Giants-Commanders delivered the second tie of the NFL season.