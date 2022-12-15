NFL Week 15 Survivor Picks: Finding Contrarians For Those Without Chiefs Survivor leagues probably saw a slash in players in Week 14 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

There has been a noticeable shake up in NFL survivor leagues with three of the most popular Week 14 selections losing and thus eliminating a number of players.

Circa Sports revealed its three most popular picks — Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders — and all three lost. For what it’s worth, each of our three Week 14 recommendations — Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals — earned victories. So while a number of smaller NFL survivor league pools might have folded prior to Week 14, Circa revealed just 30 of 6,133 entries currently remain.

For survivor leagues who have played with the long term in mind, their decisions probably are mapped out entering Week 15. However, for the other players who have taken it week by week, decisions don’t get any easier — especially if top teams are off the board. After all, there are only four spreads of seven points or more with merely one double-digit favorite in Week 15.

With that aid, we’ve highlighted a few teams to consider and a few others to avoid in Week 15. We also made note of some contrarian picks for those who need to go in that direction. Of note, all betting prices are courtesy of NESNBets.com live odds page.

Teams to pick:

(-14) Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (-949 moneyline)

If this is an option for you, it feels like it’s best to take it now. Both the Seattle Seahawks (Week 16) and Broncos (Week 17) don’t offer as much confidence — Denver just lost to Kansas City by one possession Sunday — and who knows how Week 18 will play out. Perhaps Kansas City claims home-field before then?

(-9) Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-413 moneyline)

Chicago is coming off a Week 15 bye, but it’s hard to envision the Bears being the team to halt Philadelphia’s impressive run. Philadelphia against the Dallas Cowboys (Week 16) isn’t nearly as enticing and it’s likely the Eagles will have the NFC’s No. 1 seed locked up before Week 18 against the New York Giants.

(-4.5) Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts (-205 moneyline)

More contrarian than the other two, but some still alive will need to go that direction. The Vikings haven’t been as impressive the last few weeks, including a Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions. But the Indianapolis Colts are reeling with Jeff Saturday, having lost three straight. It’s a chance for Minnesota to bounce back and avoid disaster.

(Contrarian) Honorable mentions: (-7) Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-310 moneyline); (-1) New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions (-111 moneyline)

Teams to avoid:

(-1) Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots (-112 moneyline)

This line has moved back and forth a few times with the Patriots previously favored by one point. Either way, neither team should be in consideration. Sure, the Patriots have been impacted by injuries. But Las Vegas just had one of the most embarrassing losses of the season to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. At this point, the Raiders probably are one team survivor league players should stay far away from.

(-2.5) Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (-152 moneyline)

It’s seems Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Ravens, which some might want to target. However, Huntley has proven a capable backup and Baltimore’s run defense is no joke. Additionally, the Browns have struggled since Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback in Week 13.

(-4) Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars (-210 moneyline)

If you haven’t used the Cowboys to this point, you missed out on their value. The way Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played recently, especially with Dallas placing two contributing cornerbacks on injured reserve, could make this a tough matchup for Dallas. And the Cowboys’ Week 14 escape against the Texans has hindered confidence.

Honorable mentions: (-4) New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (-207 moneyline); (-2.5) Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (-145 moneyline)

*Yeah, you’re not going to catch us betting on the fourth-place team in either the NFC South or AFC West to earn a Week 15 win.