NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams near the top of the Western Conference standings will collide when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Even with expectations that the Golden Knights and Jets would be in the playoff conversation, it was hard to project that they’d be leading the pack. Over their last ten games, the Golden Knights are 5-5, while the Jets are 7-3. This will be the third meeting of the season between these teams but the first since the end of October. Those matchups have seen Vegas win both games by a combined score of 7-3. Those numbers are impressive, but the Jets are still home favorites at -146 on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are priced at +122.

The Jets have a 10-4 home record, while the Golden Knights are solid as the visitors at 12-2-1. That should create a competitive atmosphere, considering it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights will likely start Logan Thompson, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Golden Knights netminder has a 13-7 record with a .917 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 14-6-1 with a .930 save percentage. It’s easy to be impressed with both goalies, which should create a low-scoring environment.

Winnipeg looks more potent in December than the Golden Knights, even if both teams enter on losing notes. With the Jets controlling the matchup game, look for them to find a path to victory, so backing their moneyline price of -146 is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-146)

Since we’ve already seen higher-scoring and lower-scoring affairs between these teams, it’s interesting to see the total set at six. These teams are slightly above average in terms of goals scored per game, but both occupy a spot in the top five in goals allowed per game. Those numbers indicate these teams have received strong goaltending and defensive play. It’s more probable that this matchup resembles the 2-1 affair we saw most recently, so there’s value in backing the under six at -108.

Best Bet: Under six (-108)

The Winnipeg Jets have some talented forwards that aren’t shy about putting pucks in the back of the net. One player that’s continued his strong start is Pierre-Luc Dubois, who’s tallied 14 goals for Winnipeg, which is second on the team. His big frame allows him to get to the dirty areas and cause havoc. Dubois is listed at +160 to score, providing a ton of value, and warrants a look.

Best Prop: Pierre-Luc Dubois to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)