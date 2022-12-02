Packers WR Romeo Doubs Questionable for Sunday vs. Bears by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Aaron Rodgers has been dropped from the injury report, clearing his way to starting Sunday in Chicago.



De’Vondre Campbell (knee) is listed as questionable. Important #Packers have him with Justin Fields expected to start.



Romeo Doubs (ankle) is also questionable. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 2, 2022

Doubs is battling his way back from the ankle injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions in Week 9, practicing this week for the first time since. A handful of limited designations over the past few days makes him a coin flip for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Virtually every game the rest of the way will be one the Packers need to win, as they likely need to run the table to have any chance at the postseason.

In 2022, Doubs has 31 receptions on 50 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns. This news is something to monitor heading into the weekend as we await his game designation.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Odds

The Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.