Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable vs. Raiders by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Zack Cox of NESN.

Final Patriots injury report:



OUT

DeVante Parker

Isaiah Wynn

Jalen Mills



QUESTIONABLE

Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson

Damien Harris

Jack Jones

Joe Cardona



Mills must have had a setback after practicing Wednesday and Thursday. https://t.co/qnJpyzmnYB — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 16, 2022

Stevenson has become an essential part of the Patriots offense this season, so his absence would be notable. He feels like a true questionable heading into Sunday as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Las Vegas Raiders. With Damien Harris also questionable, this backfield could belong to Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris if neither Stevenson nor Harris can play.

In 2022, Stevenson attempted 164 rushes for 742 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He has also made 58 receptions for 385 yards and a receiving touchdown on the season.

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The New England Patriots are 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.