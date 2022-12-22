Pats HC Bill Belichick Noncommittal on QB Mac Jones as Starter by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Could the New England Patriots be mulling a change under center?

According to profootballtalk, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal when asked about Mac Jones’s status as the team’s starting quarterback.

“Yeah, the plan is to try to beat Cincinnati,” said Belichick. “There are always things that everybody can improve on every week. Just point those out on the film and try to correct them. That’s players, coaches, every position, that’s what it always is.”

After a promising rookie campaign that saw him lead the Pats to the postseason, Jones has regressed in 2022. Through 11 starts, the 24-year-old has thrown for 2,310 yards with just seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Of all 34 qualified quarterbacks, Jones’ 82.6 rating ranks 28th.

At 7-7, New England is currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC with three games remaining.

If Belichick decides to shake things up, it’ll be rookie Bailey Zappe retaking the reigns. Filling in for an injured Jones, Zappe won both his starts in Weeks 3 and 4, including a 309-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Browns.

With the Pats’ offense struggling, Zappe getting the call in Week 16 seems well within the realm of possibility.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as +3 home underdogs on the spread and +148 on the moneyline.